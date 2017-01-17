Police Seek North Stonington Armed Robbery Suspect | NBC Connecticut
Police Seek North Stonington Armed Robbery Suspect

    Connecticut State Police
    State police said the person pictured above robbed a Citgo gas station in North Stonington Monday night.

    Connecticut State police are trying to identify a suspect accused of robbing a Citgo gas station in North Stonington Monday night.

    Police said around 7:20 p.m. the suspect pictured above entered the store at 324 Clarks Falls Road and demanded money and cigarettes from an employee. The suspect reportedly lifted his shirt and showed a back pistol multiple times during the incident.

    The suspect fled on foot toward Clarks Falls Road with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

    This individual was wearing a red body suit, black pants, a gray jacket, a mask and red gloves. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call state police at 860-848-6500 or text TIP711 and the information to 274637.

