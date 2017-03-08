Police Seek Suspect in Manchester Armed Robbery

Manchester police say the suspect pictured above robbed the 7-11 at 253 Main Street early Wednesday morning.

Manchester police are searching for a suspect who robbed a 7-11 store clerk at knifepoint early Wednesday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. The suspect entered the 7-11 store at 253 Main Street, held the clerk at knifepoint, and took off with an undetermined amount of cash, according to police.

The suspect is described as male, 25 to 30 years old, 150 to 180 pounds, wearing a blue jacket with yellow lining, a black sweatshirt jeans and white sneakers with the letters “SC” on the back. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Manchester police at 860-645-5500.