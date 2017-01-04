Police Seek Suspect in New Haven Bank Robbery

New Haven police say the suspect pictured above robbed the Citizen's Bank on Forbes Avenue Wednesday.

New Haven police are searching for a suspect they say threatened to shoot a bank teller during a robbery Wednesday.

Police responded to the Citizen’s Bank at 430 Forbes Ave. shortly after noon. According to police, the suspect entered the bank, approached a teller and passed a note demanding cash. No weapon was shown, but the suspect reportedly threatened to shoot the clerk if she didn’t obey.

The teller complied and the suspect fled. No one was hurt in the incident.

The suspect is described as around 30 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot8, with an average build and scruffy beard. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt under a black Northface jacket and white framed sunglasses.

New Haven police are investigating and the FBI is involved. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.