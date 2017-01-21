Four people face charges after after a vehicle fled police and wound up crashed in the area of Forest Road and Bristol Street in West Haven, according to police.

Police said that around 2 a.m. Saturday officers spotted a vehicle near Forest Road and David Street speeding and ignoring traffic signals. When police tried to pull the car over the driver fled, police said.

According to police officers caught up to the vehicle when it crashed near Forest Road and Bristol Street. Three of the four occupants were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. They have not been identified.

Police said a handgun, heroin and marijuana were all found in the car. Charges are pending.