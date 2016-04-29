Police Track Down Reckless Driving Suspect Through Instagram

Gabriel Canestri Jr was arrested after police found videos depicting reckless driving on his Instagram account.

Connecticut State Police were searching for a reckless driver and said the Instagram account -- “Reckless_203” -- led them straight to a suspect.

State police said they started investigating incidents of dangerous driving on highways in the New Haven area in November and found evidence leading to a suspect when they found the Instagram account “Reckless_203.”

On it, they found videos showing motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes that were driven recklessly

Through landmarks, police were able to determine that the incidents had happened between Bridgeport and East Haven on Interstate 95 and Interstate 91.

After getting a search warrant for the Instagram account, state troopers seized evidence and identified Gabriel Canestri Jr., 21,of New Haven, as the man behind it, police said.

Canestri was charged with 15 counts of reckless endangerment, 23 counts of reckless driving, 24 counts of operating a motorcycle without face protection and one count of misuse of a registration plate.

Bond was set at $50,000 and he is due in court today.

It’s not clear if he has an attorney and no phone number is listed for him.