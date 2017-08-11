Police Trying to ID Man Found Dead in Shetucket River in Norwich

Police have released sketches and photos of the man's clothing in the hopes someone will be able to identify him.

A man’s body was found in the Shetucket River in Norwich last month and police are asking for help from the public to determine who he is.

Two people who were fishing saw the man's body floating in the Shetucket River off Hamilton Avenue, near Palmer Street, just after 8:30 p.m. on July 22 and police said the man appeared to have been dead for a while.

An autopsy was performed on July 23 and the results are undetermined, pending further study, police said, but they do not suspect foul play.

The man was around 6-feet tall and 200 pounds or more. He appeared to be between

45 and 60 years old, had brown eyes, medium-length brown hair and a medium-length brown and gray beard.

He was wearing khaki cargo shorts with a size 34 waist and an extra-large short-sleeve olive colored plaid button down shirt.

Police have released a photo of the clothing and artist sketches in the hopes of identifying the man.

Anyone with information should call the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561, extension 6, or the department’s anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561, extension 4.



