Police Warn of Insurance Check Scam

Police say a phishing scam could compromise your personal information if you fall for it (Published Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017)

If you receive a check in the mail that looks like it’s from Nationwide Insurance but did not, it might be a scam and East Windsor police are warning people not to fall for it.

They issued the warning after a resident received a suspicious check for around $1,400 and alerted authorities. The check came in the mail with a letter that informs the person they’ve been approved of a $75,000 settlement.

However, there is no information on what the settlement is and the letter instructs the recipient to contact their designated claims agent, someone supposedly with the company, with a number to call on the bottom of the letter.

Once the person calls the number on the letter, they’re instructed to deposit the check they received, and then forward another check to them using a wire service.

Police said the letter is from someone trying to phish for your information, not from Nationwide Insurance, and the check will bounce and leave your responsible for the funds.

"Nationwide is aware of attempts to use our name fraudulently, and we take these incidents seriously. Nationwide will work with authorities as appropriate. We encourage you to report this incident to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at www.uspis.gov; once there, go to “CONTACT US” and “FILE A COMPLAINT,” a statement from Nationwide Insurance says.