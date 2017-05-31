Postal Worker in Westbrook and Chester Accused of Stealing Cards Containing Gifts

A postal worker is accused of stealing greeting cards that she suspected contained gift cards or cash while she worked at the post offices in Westbrook and Chester.

Federal officials said a federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment charging Ana Guity, 30, of West Haven, with three counts of theft of mail matter by a U.S. postal employee.

Guity, who is accused of stealing the letters in late 2016 and early 2017 pleaded not guilty and was released on a $25,000 bond.