Postponed Milford St. Patrick’s Day Parade To Step Off Saturday

There will be a sea of green on the Milford Green Saturday afternoon for the 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade that had been postponed a week because of extremely cold weather.

“Last week was freezing,” Nancy Smith said. “It was like 10 degrees out there.”

As the Irish Heritage Society of Milford’s woman of the year, Smith will lead their group in the annual parade.

“I’m a little disappointed because it might be bad weather tomorrow and then what would we do,” she said. “I think we’re a hearty bunch.”

Areas along the shoreline could see a little bit of light snow in the afternoon.

“It is going to be warmer,” the Irish Heritage Society President Kathleen Dunn Stern said. “The snow I heard isn’t starting until the evening, there might be a few flurries but it’s not going to be as bad as last Saturday, so it’s a go.”

The decision to postpone the parade was made knowing a blizzard was in the forecast for Tuesday. About eight inches of snow fell in Milford.

“The city was clearing off some of the snow on the Green so people could stand there,” Dunn Stern said.

Along the parade route at Colony Grill, they have been serving the special corn beef and cabbage pizza since last Friday. It is a white pie with no sauce.

“People have been celebrating all week," Assistant General Manager Alicia Preusch said.

The bar and restaurant is expecting a packed house on the parade afternoon.

“I think people are very excited to come out no matter what the weather is,” Preusch said. “They want their parade, it’s their town’s parade.”

Those marching like the ladies from the Irish Heritage Society plan to bundle up.

“Well I’ll have my green sweater and then my down coat for sure,” Dunn Stern said.

“I’ll have my nice Irish sweater that I’ll wear and my nice Irish cap and I’ll be pretty warm,” Smith said.

The Milford St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 1 p.m.