Power Line Fire Knocks Out Electricity in Vernon

A power line fire in Vernon knocked out the electricity in town.

The fire spread to the lawn of a vacant house on Morrison Street. The Vernon Fire Department was able to put it out and there was no property damage.

However, power went out in the area and was restored just before 8 p.m. on Thursday.

A traffic light at Route 30 and Route 31 are out and police said to expect significant delays and ask drivers to use alternate routes.

Eversource reported more than 3,500 customers were without power in Vernon, about 25 percent of the customers the company serves in the town.

Rockville General Hospital said it lost power at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Thursday. The power flickered for about three seconds before the system switched to generator power. Patient care was not impacted.







