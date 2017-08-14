Powerball Jackpot Grows to $430 Million

The jackpot for Powerball continues to grow and the estimate for Wednesday’s drawing is $430 million.

This is the third time this year that the Powerball jackpot has exceeded $400 million.

A man in California won a jackpot worth $447.8 million in June, which amounted to $279 million in cash. In February, an anonymous winner in Indiana hit a $435.3 million jackpot and collected $263.5 million in cash.

In 2016, three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee hit the whopping $1.5 billion jackpot. See the full list of winners here.

The last Powerball drawing was Saturday and the winning numbers were 20-24-26-35-49 and Powerball was 19.

In Connecticut, there were 33,665 winners Wednesday and one person got four numbers, plus Powerball to win $50,0000. The other prizes ranged from $4 to $200.

The next drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Wednesday.