Powerball Jackpot Grows to $430 Million

    The jackpot for Powerball continues to grow and the estimate for Wednesday’s drawing is $430 million. 

    This is the third time this year that the Powerball jackpot has exceeded $400 million. 

    A man in California won a jackpot worth $447.8 million in June, which amounted to $279 million in cash. In February, an anonymous winner in Indiana hit a $435.3 million jackpot and collected $263.5 million in cash. 

    In 2016, three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee hit the whopping $1.5 billion jackpot. See the full list of winners here.   

    The last Powerball drawing was Saturday and the winning numbers were 20-24-26-35-49 and Powerball was 19.  

    In Connecticut, there were 33,665 winners Wednesday and one person got four numbers, plus Powerball to win $50,0000. The other prizes ranged from $4 to $200. 

    The next drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Wednesday. 

    Published 2 hours ago

