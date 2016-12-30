Preston Church Vandalized Over Christmas Holiday | NBC Connecticut
Preston Church Vandalized Over Christmas Holiday

    A vandal, or vandals, caused between $8,000 and $10,000 worth of damage to Saint Catherine's Church in Preston.

    Police are investigating after someone caused up to $10,000 worth of damage to a Preston church.

    According to a letter sent to parishioners, someone vandalized the Saint Catherine Church on Route 164 sometime between 11:30 a.m. on Christmas and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

    Church officials said the vandal, or vandals, smashed an entrance door, damaged a door to the Sacristy, broke the Easter (Paschal) candle and two pedestals, and smashed a statue of Saint Catherine in the church. The perpetrators also stole a cross and tore an icon of the Blessed Trinity off a wall.

    Officials estimate it will cost between $8,000 and $10,000 to repair all the damage.

    State police are investigating. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Preston Resident State Trooper Tim Paige at 860-848-6500.

