Price Chopper Issues Recall for Mislabeled Fish Sticks

    Price Chopper and Market 32 Supermarkets has issued a voluntary recall for mislabeled fish sticks. 

    High Liner Foods on 18 ct. Price Chopper Fish Sticks are being recalled because the product potentially contains milk, a known allergen, which is not listed on the ingredient label.

    The product's UPC is 41735 03402.

    The supermarket chain said if you do not have a milk allergy, there is no health risk. 

    Customers affected by the recall can return the fish sticks for full refunds at a local Price Chopper or Market 32 location. 

    Anyone with questions can call (800) 666-7667 or visit the website

    Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

