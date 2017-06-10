Price Chopper Issues Recall for Mislabeled Fish Sticks

Price Chopper and Market 32 Supermarkets has issued a voluntary recall for mislabeled fish sticks.
High Liner Foods on 18 ct. Price Chopper Fish Sticks are being recalled because the product potentially contains milk, a known allergen, which is not listed on the ingredient label.
The product's UPC is 41735 03402.
The supermarket chain said if you do not have a milk allergy, there is no health risk.
Customers affected by the recall can return the fish sticks for full refunds at a local Price Chopper or Market 32 location.
Anyone with questions can call (800) 666-7667 or visit the website.
Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago