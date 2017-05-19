Price Chopper Recalls Dozen of Baked Goods

Price Chopper and Market 32 Supermarkets have issued a voluntary recall for dozens of store-made bakery items because the labels might have incomplete allergen information.
A news release from the supermarket says there was a computer error and the items recalled were sold between May 14 and May 16 but there is no health risk for people who are not allergic to wheat, milk, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts or soy.
Customers who have a bakery product missing allergen detail on its label can return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 for a full refund.
Many of the customers who bought the items have already been contacted through the company’s SoundBite notification program.
Following is a full list of affected items:
- 4173523317 4PK RASP GLAZ PACZKI (MH)
- 4173523199 FROZ CHO CUPCK WT BETR 6P
- 4173523214 4PK LEMON PACZKI GLAZED
- 4173522179 6PK CHERRY CHIP MUFFIN
- 4173522424 4PK STRAWBERRY MUFFIN
- 4173522176 FRO CHC CPCK CHC BUTR 6PK
- 4173522177 FROZ CHC CPCK CHC BETR6P
- 4173524396 8" CHOC BERRY TART
- 4173522064 NEW 8 COCONUT CREAM PIE
- 4173523639 4PK LEMON GLZD PACZKI (PF
- 4173522418 4PK CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFIN
- 4173526116 FROZ YLW CPCK WHT BETR 6P
- 4173523321 4PK LEMON GLAZ PACZKI
- 4173526115 FRZ YLW CPCK CHOC BUTRCRM
- 4173526117 FROZ. YLW CPCK CHC BETR 6
- 4173523404 6PK RED VELVET DONUTS
- 4173524399 8" KIWI BERRY TART
- 4173524397 8" SPIRAL FRUIT TART
- 4173526124 6PK CHOC AIRBRUSH CUPCAKS
- 4173522783 CHOCOLATE CUPCAKES 6PK
- 4173526125 6PK YELLOW AIRBRUSH CUPCK
- 4173522781 YELLOW CUPCAKES 6PK
- 4173523240 6PK CHOC CPCK WHT BETTRCR
- 4173525191 BEN & BILL S 1# MARBLE RY
- 4173523239 6PK CHOC CPCK CHC BUTTRCR
- 4173523241 6PK CHOC CPCK CHC BETTRCR
- 4173523235 6PK YLW CUPCK WHT BETTRCR
- 4173522901 DL STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
- 4173524398 8" TRIPLE CHOC TART
- 4173523234 6PK YLW CPCK CHOC BUTTRCR
- 4173522049 DLX CINNAMON COFFEE CAKE
- 4173523236 6PK YLW CUPCK CHOC BETTRC
- 4173522812 SL 8" YLW W/BETTERCREME
- 4173524509 7" PATRIOTIC FRUIT TART
- 4173523809 CMC 7" FRUIT TART
- 4173524827 8" CHOC DIPPED STBRY TART
- 4173522063 NEW 8 BANANA CREAM PIE
- 4173523762 7" VERY BERRY TART
- 4173524828 8" RASPBRY VANILLA TART
- 4173523729 9" FLUTED FRUITED TART
- 4173523763 9" SUNBURST TART
- 4173523728 9" FLUTED BERRY TART
- 4173524831 8" LEMONBERRY TART
- 4173524330 NAKED LIL LAYER SMORES CK
- 4173524332 NAKED LIL LAYER CHOC CAKE
- 4173522062 NEW 8 CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE
- 4173523912 8" COOKIE MOUNTAIN TART
- 4173523913 CHOC COOKIE MOUNTAIN TART
- 4173524329 NAKED LIL LAYER STBRY CK
- 4173524331 NAKED LIL LAYER CKIES CRM
- 4173524333 NAKED LIL LAYER CHOC/STRY
- 4173524335 NAKED LIL LAYER CHIP AHOY
