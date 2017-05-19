Price Chopper Recalls Dozen of Baked Goods

Price Chopper and Market 32 Supermarkets have issued a voluntary recall for dozens of store-made bakery items because the labels might have incomplete allergen information.

A news release from the supermarket says there was a computer error and the items recalled were sold between May 14 and May 16 but there is no health risk for people who are not allergic to wheat, milk, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts or soy.

Customers who have a bakery product missing allergen detail on its label can return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 for a full refund.

Many of the customers who bought the items have already been contacted through the company’s SoundBite notification program.

Following is a full list of affected items: