Proposed Bill Would Increase Smoking Age from 18 to 21

Connecticut lawmakers and the public are set to debate a bill that would increase the legal age to purchase cigarettes from 18 to 21 statewide.

The discussion comes as the American Lung Association gives the state an F for its efforts to control smoking.

The American Lung Association said the number one way states can keep young people from picking up the habit by raising the legal smoking age. It gave Connecticut low scores in the areas of tobacco prevention and cessation funding and access to services to publicly funded initiatives to help residents quit smoking.

The proposed bill is sponsored by Rep. Prasad Srinivasan (R) of Glastonbury and co-sponsors. The measure has already become reality in two other states – Hawaii and California.

Those interested learning more or expressing their opinion to lawmakers can attend the Public Health Committee meeting at 10:30 a.m. in Room 1 D of the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.