Proposed Fix to Montville High School's Water Problem

The water fountains have been turned off at Montville high school for years.

The water well the district was using tested for high levels of manganese. After failed plans, the district is putting another potential fix on the mayor's desk.

"It comes out brown sometimes, yellow sometimes, or really foggy and none of the students want to take the chance of drinking it," said Montville High School sophomore Katarina Turchetta.

In 2012 the district found high levels of manganese in the high school's well water and Montville Mayor Ronald McDaniel said it's since caked the pipes.

Students and staff still use it to wash their hands or for cleaning, but they don't drink it. Students bring bottled water to drink. Bottled water is even used for cooking.

"Especially after gym class it's really hot outside and we have nothing to drink," Turchetta said.

Now the district is hoping they've found a solution. McDaniel said last year the district drilled a new well. Soon he'll see a plan on his desk asking for money to connect that well to the school's water line.

"Certainly a short-term fix," McDaniel said. "I still think we need to look down the road at a permanent long-term fix."

McDaniel said ultimately he'd like the school to be connected to the municipal water system, which would bring water to the geographical center of town.

There was a previous proposal that would've cost around $7 million to do that. But it was shot down for being too expensive.

The mayor doesn't know how much this new plan will cost, yet.

"I'm going to kind of need to review the engineering report and see really wear these numbers are going to fall... because they're going to have to redo some of the plumbing in that building," he said.

Students said any fix beats the alternative.

"Just bring our own water to school so we don't get sick," Turchetta said

NBC Connecticut reached out to the school superintendent, Montville High School administrators and members of the board of education Tuesday for details on the plan, but got no response. The district is out for winter break.

McDaniel said this is something he'll consider when creating his budget next spring.