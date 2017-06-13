Dodd Middle School in Cheshire doesn't have air conditioning school-wide, but some want central air installed for a proposed new middle school. (Published 3 hours ago)

With a third day of temps well into the 90s, it’s tough for schools that have little to no air conditioning, but a proposal in Cheshire to build a new school could fix that problem in the future.

Dodd Middle School does not have an HVAC system. Of about 60 classrooms, eight have air conditioning units. The classrooms that do not have one are filled with fans.

On Tuesday, when temps reached at least 90 degrees, even the hallways were lined with large fans to circulate the air.

“On very hot days, we put our heat contingency plan into place which is rotating the classes that don’t have air conditioning. We try to get them into air conditioning spaces as much as possible,” said Michael Woods, principal of Dodd Middle School.

Other than the eight classrooms, the only other places with air conditioning are the library, computer labs, and some administrative offices.

It’s not enough for Woods on days with extreme heat. He believes a $106 million dollar plan to build a new middle school behind Cheshire Park, with an HVAC system throughout the building, is the right move.

For now, some parents say their children are struggling to deal with the heat.

“He says it was really hot and he prefer to stay at home,” said Rajesh Pundir or Cheshire, whose son is a student at DMS.

Others say the cost is too much.

“It’s a lot of money I would think. And the fact that they’re not in school all summer,” said Maddie Trasacco of Cheshire.

Town Council member Thomas Ruocco agrees.

“If you implement the debt service from the school and you have a reduction of $2.5 million in state aid, where are you going to get the money?” Ruocco said.

Ruocco said that the dollar cost for the average tax payer, assuming the reduction in state aid, current projected budget increases and the approval of the new school plans, would be an additional $2,175 over five years.

A public meeting will be held at town hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the project.

The council will have to vote whether the project goes to referendum by June 30.

On top of an HVAC system, the proposed middle school would have more parking, a bigger cafeteria and larger classroom space.