Prospect Police Issue Warning About Donation Scam

Prospect police are warning residents about a police donation scam and said they are not making phone calls to ask for donations.

The scam calls Prospect residents received over the weekend are similar to the calls residents of Torrington have been receiving, according to police.

Prospect Police said the explorers in the past used a private company to make phone calls for donations, but they are not making those phone calls now.

On Monday, police in Torrington issued a warning about a similar scam happening in town and said the union does a fundraiser once a year, but they're not doing one right now. They urge anyone with questions about a phone call regarding a police fundraiser to hang up and call the police department to find out if it is legitimate.

Prospect police said there was a scam in town a while back in which someone called looking for donations to buy a police canine, but the person happened to call a retired police officer and the scam was quickly put to an end.

They urge residents to ask the caller to send you something in writing, never give them any banking, credit card or personal information over the phone, take their information and call the police to verify.