A puppy abandoned outside the animal shelter in East Windsor will be in need of a new home.

Police said the mixed breed puppy, who is about a 1 year old, was tied us outside the shelter but was able to break loose before he could be brought inside. Animal control had a tough time capturing him, but treats helped.

If you are interested in giving him a home or meeting him, call animal control at 860-490-6142 or 860-292-1962.