Putnam Bank Robbery Suspect Sought

    Connecticut State Police
    Connecticut State police are trying to identify a suspect in a Putnam bank robbery.

    Police said around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday the subject pictured above robbed the People’s United Bank inside the Stop & Shop on the Providence Pike (Route 44) in Putnam.

    The suspect was wearing glasses and a gray hooded jacket-sweatshirt. Police believe the suspect fled in a dark colored Jeep Wrangler.

    Anyone with information should contact Troop D at 860-779-4900 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.

