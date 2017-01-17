Putnam Bank Robbery Suspect Sought

Connecticut State police said the subject pictured above robbed the People’s United Bank inside the Stop & Shop on the Providence Pike (Route 44) in Putnam Tuesday.

Connecticut State police are trying to identify a suspect in a Putnam bank robbery.

Police said around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday the subject pictured above robbed the People’s United Bank inside the Stop & Shop on the Providence Pike (Route 44) in Putnam.

The suspect was wearing glasses and a gray hooded jacket-sweatshirt. Police believe the suspect fled in a dark colored Jeep Wrangler.

Anyone with information should contact Troop D at 860-779-4900 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.