Putnam Police Offer Rides to Get Nurses, Doctors and Emergency Crews to Work

Putnam police will be helping emergency crews and medical professionals get to work during this blizzard by offering transportation via Humvee.

Snow has been falling since early this morning, blizzard warnings are in effect for parts of the shoreline and 10 to 18 inches will fall by the time the storm is over.

Your Snow Photos

They said they are offering rides to nurses, doctors, emergency personnel and other essential employees who must report to work in Putnam.

People who need a ride should call Putnam police at 860-928-6565.