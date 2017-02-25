Putnam Woman Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

Connecticut state police arrested a Putnam woman on drug charges after a traffic stop Saturday.

According to state police, the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Alicia Marando, of Putnam, was a passenger in a car that troopers pulled over in Woodstock for traffic violations around midnight Saturday.

Troopers said that Marando admitted to having heroin on her and turned over 110 bags of the drug prepackaged for sale.

She was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and possession of heroin with intent to sell. She was released on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on March 9.