Putnam Woman Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

Putnam Woman Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connecticut State Police
    Alicia Marando

    Connecticut state police arrested a Putnam woman on drug charges after a traffic stop Saturday.

    According to state police, the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Alicia Marando, of Putnam, was a passenger in a car that troopers pulled over in Woodstock for traffic violations around midnight Saturday.

    Troopers said that Marando admitted to having heroin on her and turned over 110 bags of the drug prepackaged for sale.

    She was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and possession of heroin with intent to sell. She was released on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on March 9.

    Published 23 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices