Putnam Woman Drove Stolen Car Under the Influence: Police

A Putnam woman is accused of stealing a car and driving it while under the influence, according to Putnam police.

Police said Beverly Marshall, 51, was pulled over on Providence Street Friday around midnight because the car she was driving had been reported stolen earlier. When officers stopped the vehicle they had Marshall do a series of field sobriety tests which she failed, police said.

Marshall was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and second-degree larceny of a motor vehicle. She was held on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.