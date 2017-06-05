Among those in London right now is a group of Quinnipiac University professors and students, who had to put an emergency plan into place to check in after the attacks Saturday night.

All six are safe.

After previous terror attacks in the U.K., the professors had come up with a plan for what to do if something happened.

Little did they know it would have to be used Saturday night.

“We feel a lot for the people who were victims in the attack,” Jaime Ullinger, an assistant anthropology professor, said.

Ullinger is in England with another professor and four students right now as part of an anthropology research project.

After finding out about the attacks Ullinger quickly reached out to everyone as part of their emergency plan.

“Texted them within minutes and heard back from them pretty immediately that they were all here in the flats and safe,” Ullinger said.

They’re staying a few miles from where the violence broke out in a busy and popular area around London Bridge.

“Some students had been on the bridge early (Saturday) and thankfully were not there later in the day,” Ullinger said.

Ullinger says it just happens the group’s schedule is now switching over to more research time, keeping them away from crowded tourist spots.

While they might make some changes, Ullinger says they will complete the work they traveled there to do.

“Up here in this neighborhood, again it’s still within the city, people are moving on with their daily lives,” Ullinger said.

The students are scheduled to return home at the end of this week, while the professor will stay on a bit longer.

Six other students who had been with them flew back to the U.S. on Friday.