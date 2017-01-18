QU Students in DC for Donald Trump's Inauguration

For the past 5 years Quinnipiac professor Scott Mclean has brought a group of students to witness history. (Published 32 minutes ago)

A group of Connecticut students will be in the crowd when Donald Trump takes the office this Friday.

Quinnipiac University Political Science Professor Scott McLean has been taking students to the nation’s capital for the last five inaugurations and they will be there once again on Friday.

“This is a tradition for me, regardless of president or party,” McLean said.

The trip is made possible in partnership with the Washington Center Program. This year 38 students joined McLean for the two week program which educates them on the entire inaugural process.

“I think it’s important to recognize the peaceful transfer of power which is the core of our democracy,” said McLean.

Among the students in attendance is Ryian Khan of Meriden. Khan had planned to spend the semester in Washington, DC and used the program as an opportunity to extend that stay.

“The funny part is I’m not very into politics so it was a very eye opening experience that it has been for the past week and a half,” Khan said.

Although Khan is not a Trump supporter, she and McLean agree this is about the American people, not one political party.

“Personally this wasn't my choice for a president-elect, but that does not mean I don't want to be a part of it,” Khan said.

The two are most interested in hearing the new president’s first address, first hand and are eager to hear a message that will unite the country.

“I’m really hoping President Trump will give the kind of speech that his predecessors have always tried to give, one that will unite our country behind our shared principals,” said McLean.