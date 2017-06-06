Racing Returns to New London-Waterford Speedbowl

The New London-Waterford Speedbowl has announced it will reopen for the 2017 season thanks to a lease agreement with George Whitney of Whitney Farm Racing, LLC.

Whitney has over 20 years of racing experience, according to the Speedbowl website, and recently worked at National Championships as a Crew Chief.

“The Speedbowl is my home track and I am proud to be given the opportunity to give back to a track that not only has supported family racing for generations, including mine, but has the best short track racing in New England,” Whitney said in a statement posted to the Speedbowl’s website Monday.

A race schedule is being reviewed should be posted shortly. For more information, visit the Speedbowl website.

NASCAR Cuts Ties to Waterford Speedbowl

(Published Thursday, April 6, 2017)

The Speedbowl’s future was uncertain after NASCAR terminated its sanction in April amid allegations that the business’s owner was involved in a human trafficking ring.