Racing to Return to New London-Waterford Speedbowl

Racing could return to the New London-Waterford Speedbowl as early as this summer.

The business announced on Facebook that management was working on an agreement to lease the Speedbowl for the 2017. The post didn’t provide many details, but said that racing was expected to begin before the end of June.

The Speedbowl’s future was uncertain after NASCAR terminated its sanction in April amid allegations that the business’s owner was involved in a human trafficking ring.



