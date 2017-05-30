Rain Dampens Shoreline Memorial Day Business

Memorial Day is typically a big day for businesses on the shoreline. But the rain definitely put a damper on that.

Captain Scott's Lobster Dock, in New London, had several empty tables. A stark difference to what it looked like Sunday when the line was so long it took an hour to order.

"Yesterday it was jammed packed. We had music, we had a raw bar," said owner Susan Tierney.

Tierney said she and her staff ordered less food, anticipating the holiday rain.

But it didn't stop the Stearns family, of Boston, from making the trip.

"We were talking about going to McDonald's instead because we could've just eaten inside," said Owen Stearns, who has young kids. "But we decided that Captain Scott's is such an institution and it's part of our Memorial Day tradition, that we had to brave the weather and come out here."

In Groton, not many people were on the green at Shennecossett Golf Course this Memorial Day, either.

"We had a good morning scheduled. But (the rain) really knocked us out," said Head Professional Todd Goodhue. "But we did have four groups that went out in the rain."

Monday's weather didn't stop sailors at Niantic Bay Yacht Club from racing out on the water.

"Cause we waited all winter! It was a rough winter... It's what we live for," said sailor Jeff Shay of Lexington, Virginia.

But the beach at the Yacht Club, that normally is packed when then sun is out, was completely empty.

So, parents took their kids inside to places like NASKART in Montville to race karts or take advantage of the trampoline park.

NASKART opened specially for the holiday and staff said they saw at least 100 more people than expected.

"Today was supposed to be a rainy day and the kids would've been stuck inside. So we drove all the way up from the Bronx to come," said mom Javine Baez, who made the trip with two other families.

"I'd honestly prefer to be here. It's better than sitting home all day," said 12-year-old Terrell Tyler.