Rain Does Not Stop Residents from Attending Plainville Memorial Day Parade

Many outdoor Memorial Day events were canceled because of rain, but the parade went on in Plainville.

Among the residents to line the streets in Plainville were members of the McDermott family.

“It’s good to honor the people that have served our country and that are serving our country,” Justin McDermott said.

Three of his children waited patiently for the candy to be tossed.

“It’s just fun. It’s a small town. We like to see the parade and the kids love the catch candy,” McDermott said.

Romeo Martin, a veteran, was at the parade and said the military men and women who have died the true heroes.

“I had guys when I was in service who had died so it kind of touches home and I almost died myself, so it means a lot,” he said.