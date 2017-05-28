Rain to Make for Wet Memorial Day Morning | NBC Connecticut
Rain to Make for Wet Memorial Day Morning

    (Published Sunday, May 28, 2017)

    • Rain moves in starting around 9:30 a.m. in western Connecticut and heads east across the state.

    • Most areas will see scattered showers with some pockets of heavy rain.

    • The showers move out between 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

    The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a wet Memorial Day morning as rain moves across the state.

    The rain moves in from the west around 9:30 a.m. By 11 a.m. western Connecticut will see heavy rain and most of the remainder of the state will see scattered showers.

    The rain will continue to move east and eventually wrap up between 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

    The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a high of around 66 degrees and a low of 54 for the inland. Along the shoreline we’ll see a high of around 63 and a low of around 54.


