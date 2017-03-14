Rain, Sleet Keep Snow Amounts Down in Southeastern Connecticut

Snow turned to rain and sleet early in places such as Niantic early during Tuesday's storm.

While most of the state is being buried in snow, snow amounts in southeastern Connecticut have been kept down, thanks to some sleet and rain.

Southern New London and Middlesex counties transitioned over to a mixture of rain and sleet late Tuesday morning while the northern areas of New London and Middlesex Counties had more of a change to sleet and snow.

Sleet is now mixing in to areas as far north as Hartford and Willimantic.

The mixed precipitation was expected to continue into early evening.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting the mix of rain, sleet, and snow to transition back over to plain snow by the end.

We’re expecting the snow to taper off late this evening between 8 and 10 p.m.