Rain and Snow Showers New Year's Eve
NBC_OTS_CT

Rain and Snow Showers New Year's Eve

By Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski

    A fast-moving system passing to the north of Connecticut will bring some snow showers late on New Year's Eve.

    Some towns could pick up a coating of snow.

    No reason to cancel plans, just be aware that there could be some slick spots when traveling for New Year's Eve plans.

    Sunday will be milder with lots of sunshine.

    Come Monday, freezing drizzle is possible. Stay tuned.

    Rain is expected Tuesday, because temperatures will be well above freezing.

    Late next week, there's a chance for a snowstorm.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Tyler Jankoski
     

