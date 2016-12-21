Rain and Snow Showers Thursday

A few rain and snow showers will move through Thursday morning, perhaps adding a fresh coating of snow in some towns.

Temperatures will be above freezing during the day, in the 40s, so roads will remain wet.

Dry weather returns Friday, with a blend of sunshine and clouds.

More rain and snow showers are likely Saturday, and some hill towns could pick up a fresh coating of snow on the existing snow pack. Temperatures will be near 40 Saturday, so roads should remain wet.

Christmas Day looks dry with sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

So what about a white Christmas? The only way that happens, is if the current snow pack lasts until Sunday.

It turns colder for a brief period Monday, when temperatures will be reluctant to rise and highs should only be in the 30s.

A more organized round of precipitation early next week will come from a cold front, on Tuesday, but it will be warm. With temperatures in the 50s, rain showers are expected.