Recalled Stove Explodes in Westport Home

A stove that had was part of a recall issued more than five years ago exploded in a Westport home on Tuesday, according to the Westport Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to reports of a stove fire and explosion and learned that the resident had tried to turn on the propane-powered range-top then there was a small gas explosion under unit.

Investigators said a failure or leak in the unit likely caused the explosion and the resident shut it off immediately, preventing further damage and injuries.

According to the fire department, the fire marshal’s office alerted the Consumer Product Safety Commission of the incident and further investigation revealed the gas range-top had been recalled in 2011 and the manufacturer received reports of six other explosions.

If you smell gas or have any problem with any fuel-fired appliance, leave the area and call 911, the fire department urges.

Residents can check the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission website for safety data, information and recalls.

If you have any questions or concerns, call Westport fire marshal’s office at 203-341-5020 or the Consumer Product Safety Commission.