Recommendations for HFD Following Bell's 2014 Death: NIOSH

It’s been more than two years since Hartford Firefighter Kevin Bell was killed while battling a massive blaze in the city's North End and a final report reveals what factors contributed to his death.

The National Institute for Occupation Safety and Health (NIOSH) report reveals how the firefighter died and lists several recommendations for the fire department.

During the October 2014 fire at Blue Hills, Bell died after he was separated from his lieutenant and his tank ran out of air.

The report details contributing factors including fireground tactics, crew integrity, personnel accountability, air management, may day procedures and personal protective equipment use.

NIOSH recommends the department ensure risk assessments are done prior to initial operations and throughout the incident.

In addition, the agency also recommends the Hartford Fire Department use personnel accountability system and make sure firefighters are properly trained in mayday procedures.

When Bell became separated after his low-air alarmt went off, the lieutenant sent out a mayday signal that wen unacknowledged.

Multiple firefighters also had their helmets knocked off during the fire after being hit by a hose stream. Hartford firefighters are not required to wear protective hoods to prevent helmets from being hit off again.

NBC Connecticut reached out to the Hartford Fire Department, a Bell family attorney and a Bell family spokesperson.