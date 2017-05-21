Record-Breaking Turnout at Mystic Half Marathon

Scott Mindel of Arlington, Mass. beat his old time crossing the finish line at the Mystic Half Marathon and set a new course record of 00:32:35

Runners said the weather was perfect for a race through Mystic today. Over 2,000 people laced up their shoes for the 3rd annual Mystic Half Marathon.

The Mystic Half Marathon and 10K has been a hit since the first race in 2015.

Organizers told NBC Connecticut the event typically sells out weeks in advance.

The Hartford Marathon Foundation, which produces the event, says the course is one of the most beautiful in the state.

“We run past the Mystic Seaport, down over the drawbridge, up the Mystic River into Stonington, past classic New England homes, stone walls, and beautiful old colonial houses,” said Josh Miller of the Hartford Marathon Foundation.

Lindsay Boyle, Hamden: “It’s flat, it’s pretty, Mystic, we all love Mystic,” said Lindsay Boyle of Hamden.

This was a record breaking year in more ways than one.

A new course record was set in the 10K - 32 minutes and 35 seconds and more people signed up than ever before, which means more money was donated.

“Over the past three races the Mystic Half-Marathon has raised $75,000 for local charity, money the local rotary club disperses throughout the community.

“It’s completely critical. It is our number one fundraiser,” said Rhona Heyl, Mystic Rotary Club President

But, with thousands of runners on the course, this race wouldn’t even be possible without the 250 volunteers.

“Our volunteers really make or break us,” Volunteer Ambassador Stacy Brusa explained.

Brusa waited at the finish line with fellow volunteers. She’s been helping out the Hartford Marathon Foundation for ten years.

“I volunteer because I used to be a runner and now that I can’t run anymore it’s a great opportunity for me to still be part of the running community,” Brusa said.

With so many people lining up to run, cheer, or volunteer, this event is expected to grow even bigger next year.