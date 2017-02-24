Record Breaking Warmth Today

Temperatures have surged into the upper 60s and low 70s through areas of inland Connecticut.

The high temperature record for inland Connecticut stands at 73 degrees which was set in 1985. Records for interior Connecticut are recorded at Bradley International Airport.

Temperatures are also mild along the shoreline where records have already been broken. A record high temperature of 61 degrees was recorded just prior to noon. The official records for the shoreline are recorded in Bridgeport.

Warm weather is forecasted again for tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 50s at the shore and low to middle 60s inland.

The unseasonably warm weather will come to an end tomorrow evening as a cold front moves through the area. The front will bring with it rain showers with scattered thunderstorms.