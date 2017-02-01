Record Number of Runners Raising Money for New Haven Organization Helping Refugees

2,500 runners are expected to race in the 10th annual Run for Refugees benefiting IRIS. (Published 3 hours ago)

A record number of runners are signed up for the 10th annual Run for Refugees in New Haven.

The annual fundraiser benefits IRIS, Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services, which just last year helped more than 500 refugees resettle in Connecticut.

“It allows us to physically get out there and show our support for more families being resettled here,” said Amy Boratko, who signed up two weeks ago. “Since the election, I’ve wanted to get more involved in activism, but specifically in New Haven and I’ve long been an admirer of IRIS’ work.”

Boratko is part of a ten person team from the Yale School of Drama.

“I have never done anything that is part of a fundraising effort,” Daniel Cress said, “but I am absolutely ready to go on Sunday.”

“When we first started we tracked at about 300 runners,” IRIS Executive Director Chris George said.

After a surge in sign-ups since Friday, 2,500 hundred people are expected to run in this year’s 5K race on Super Bowl Sunday morning.

“So over the weekend a thousand people signed up,” George said, “I think it might have something to do with the executive orders.”

Citing security concerns and the goal of preventing terror attacks, President Donald Trump has suspended the refugee program for four months and indefinitely blocked the arrival of Syrian refugees.

George said the record number of runners are sending a message to Trump’s administration.

“No you can’t do that,” George said, “this is our finest American tradition, we support refugee resettlement, we believe refugees coming here are thoroughly vetted.”

With less federal funding this year, George said the private donations from runners will be critical to support the services IRIS provides for refugees now living in Connecticut, like housing, healthcare and teaching English as a second language.

“I feel like the united states should welcome those in need with open arms,” Boratko said.

Run for Refugees starts 10 a.m. Sunday at Wilbur Cross High School. It will be followed by a March for Refugees.