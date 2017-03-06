According to the Connecticut chapter of the American Red Cross, every year 3,000 people in the United State are killed in house fires. The organization is working to cut down on that startling statistic by installing free smoke detectors in Connecticut homes.

This week's "install-a-thon" couldn’t have come at a better time for Torrington resident Mark Thibault, who discovered three weeks ago that his only smoke detector was on the fritz.

“Right now we don’t have one," Thibault said. “You never know when you’re going to have a fire or something, especially this time of year.”

Lately, there have been a lot of house fires.

“Home fires happen every day. The Red Cross in Connecticut responds to two fires every day and many of those fires could be prevented," said Mario Bruno, American Red Cross of CT & RI CEO.

Monday, the Torrington Fire Department joined Red Cross volunteers to install several smoke alarms in the bedrooms of this 67-year-old home.

By the end of the week, the Red Cross hopes to install 1,200 new smoke alarms in Connecticut homes.

“The goal is to save lives," said Owen Quinn, the executive director of the United Way of NW Connecticut. The United Way stepped up to partner with the Red Cross on the project by providing volunteers.

“For every 1,000 detectors that are installed and are working in homes, it saves one life," said Quinn.

Thibault was relieved to know one of those homes is his.

“I think it’s great. I bet there’s a lot of people other there that really can’t afford, really need it," he added.

Thibault says he heard about the free smoke alarm program by watching NBC Connecticut. You can contact the Red Cross online at www.redcross.org/ct/schedule-a-visit or by phone at (877) 287-3327 to schedule an appointment.