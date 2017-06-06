Red Sox Fans React to Pedro Martinez's Tweet About Big Papi

Red Sox fans are still holding out hope that David Ortiz will return to the game and former player Pedro Martinez led the charge on Twitter Monday night.

Martinez tweeted, "Big Papi is working out, and I know he is in baseball shape, and the @RedSox could use a bit of his bat" on Monday night prompting reaction from fans.

Mathew Helman tweeted, "Don't tease us Pedro! (Could use your arm in the rotation right now, too!)"

Annie added, "Could you both come out of retirement? Just for this series?"

"PEDRO DONT BE PLAYING WITH MY HEART" Jarad Cote tweeted.

Kenny Stevens posted, "Pedro this is cruel. But if it's real I'll love you forever."

Ortiz had previously said his retirement is final but Red Sox fans continue to wait for his return to the game.

Martinez later clarified his statement and tweeted, "I didn't say David is making a come back, I said David is in baseball shape because he works out, and the team could use a swing or two."