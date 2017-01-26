Refugee Advocates Speak Out Against Executive Orders President Trump is Expected to Sign

Refugee advocates in Connecticut are worried about President Trump following through on the campaign promise to restrict the number of refugees that enter the United States.

“It’s a very nice opportunity that we get the chance to come here,” a Syrian refugee named Osuma told NBC Connecticut.

Osuma, his wife and two-year-old son arrived in New Haven in August.

“This country is stable,” he explained, with the help of an Arabic interpreter, “IRIS (Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services) helped us a lot for housing, to access the benefits and the important thing is this country is a safe country.”

Osuma’s family and the majority of the 530 refugees that New Haven-based IRIS helped resettle in the state in 2016 are from Syria.

One of IRIS’ community partners, the Jewish Community Alliance for Refugee Resettlement (JCARR), welcomed another family fleeing from war torn Syria Thursday afternoon.

“A lot of people are going to manifest what they believe in, what’s right, the right way to treat people in the world and I’ll stick with those people,” Jean Silk from JCARR said.

With the objective of protecting Americans from potential terror attacks, President Trump is expected to sign executive orders that suspend the refugee program while the screening process is reviewed and block Syrian refugees from entering the country.

“It will hurt us actually,” IRIS Executive Director Chris George said, “it will tell the world we are against Muslims, we are against the rest of the world and that is only going to fuel the rhetoric and the propaganda of our enemies.”

As for Osuma, he is unsure whether his mother an four brothers who are now in Jordan will be able to join him in America.

“I’m hoping his policy will be wise to bring them here,” Osuma said of the president.

At a rally Thursday evening outside New Haven City Hall in protest of the executive orders on immigration and cutting funding for sanctuary cities, a representative from the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Connecticut spoke out against the president’s proposals on suspending the refugee program and denying visas from several Muslim-majority nations.

"Such executive orders are un-American and stand in stark contrast to our nation's core values,” CAIR-CT Chairperson Farhan Memon said, “It is our duty to welcome refugees and immigrants and to recognize the tremendous value that these individuals add to our nation. These orders do nothing more than further divide the people of the United States and reinforce bigotry, Islamophobia, xenophobia, and hate."