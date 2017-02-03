Relations Improving Between Hamden and Quinnipiac University: Mayor

Quinnipiac University's president presented the Hamden Mayor with a check for $1.4 million on Friday. (Published 2 hours ago)

Both Hamden Mayor Curt Leng and Quinnipiac University President John Lahey said Friday relations between the town and university are improving.

Lahey presented Mayor Leng with a check for $1.4 million from QU for the town of Hamden for the fiscal year on Friday afternoon.

“Quinnipiac and the town are on better footing right now than we have been in a very long time,” Leng said.

Lahey credits the relationship he’s developed with Mayor Leng for turning the page and working on issues like residents’ concerns about rowdy students living off-campus.

“Just a tremendous amount of cooperation and willingness on the part of this mayor to meet with us,” Lahey said.

NBC Connecticut wanted to know how does the town plan to use the $1.4 million contribution.

“They’re going to help our general fund,” Leng said, “so they’ll help our budget this year which is going to be terrific as we work to balance our budget.”

The mayor added some of the money will pay for arts programs, concert series and town fireworks displays.

“To have the university bring a financial contribution of this significance to the town is certainly appreciated and it goes to show that the university recognizes the town’s need for that assistance,” Leng said.

“I hope our financial commitment each year will be able to increase as well,” Lahey said.

Hamden will also receive about $3.1 million from the state for a payment in lieu of taxes because of QU’s presence in the town.