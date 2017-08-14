Remediation of Former Somersville Mill Begins

It’s the first week of demolition and construction of an old mill in Somers after it caught fire in 2012.

The remnants of the old Somersville Mill can be found on Maple Street.

The textile plant was there for about 130 years until it closed in 1969 and then sat vacant until the fire, leaving only a metal skeleton of where the building once stood.

First Selectman Bud Knorr, said that is when the town realized they needed to take over the property to start remediation efforts.

"The first month will basically taking down the steel garters, washing them, taking any contaminated material out which we have an environmental consultant helping us with that," said Knorr. "And the second phase will take care of the moving and the balance of the fill."

The process will cost about $2.5 million dollars, which is covered by state grants.

With clearing out the property comes moving about 3,500 tons of material, which means a lot of trucks to carry debris and possibly extra traffic outside of Jessica Cannon-Pinney’s home.

"It’s kind of concerning because it might cause some traffic, but it’s already pretty busy here so I don’t know how much of a difference it would make you know? As long as I don’t have cars backing up to my driveway," Cannon-Pinney said.

The town’s concern is whether or not construction will impact schools that begin on Aug. 30 in Somers.

The answer to that question is unclear for now, but any potential road delays and closures will be posted on the town’s website.

As the remediation of the old mill kicks off, some say they will miss looking at it, but have hope for the future.

"It’s almost artistic but it’s probably definitely time that it goes and I think it’ll probably a bittersweet memory that we will remember what it was and hope that they put something there that is beautiful," Lynn Killenbeck, of Somers, said.

Town officials said they will make every effort possible to salvage historical items from this mill. They will be stored at the Department of Public Works.