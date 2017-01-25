Report Says Aetna May Leave Hartford for Boston

Aetna may be leaving Connecticut's capital for Boston.

"Hartford is trying to rise. We are the insurance capital. It would be sad to lose somebody, especially somebody of Aetna's stature," said Shane Kelly of Hartford.

"For the economy, for jobs, to help them keep taxes low. They're helping keep the space occupied. You don't want them to leave and have this empty space and make the property value decrease," said Diana Davino of Hartford.

The Boston Globe speculates that, with the proposed Humana acquisition killed by the courts, the CEO of Aetna might look to leave its Hartford headquarters as an alternative way to appease shareholders.

In response, a representative from Aetna said:

Aetna remains headquartered in Hartford, and we're committed to our employees there, who continue to be an important part of our future.

When asked about the article, Governor Dan Malloy said "This is a 50 state and international competition for talent and we are involved in that."

Joe Brennan of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association added, "We are just trying to do whatever we can do to make sure we make the policy changes that are needed to make Connecticut more competitive and make sure we attract a good talented workforce, have a cost environment that's competitive and has all the things that that companies are looking for."

The Humana acquisition is not entirely out because Aetna is still deciding whether or not to appeal.