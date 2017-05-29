Rescues Can be Dangerous in Tricky Locations

A 37-year-old Killingly man is dead after falling 100 feet at a state park in Killingly this weekend.

Rescuers were also called to a state forest in Granby on Sunday where a 26-year old-woman from Orange, was injured. The second rescue this month, after a University of Hartford student was badly injured in a fall less than two weeks ago.

Firefighters in Granby have responded to multiple calls over the years at Enders Falls State Forest; two of them in the past week and a half.

Crews in Granby have seen one death since 1996 and eight LifeStar helicopter transports. An average rescue takes two hours and the town's fire chief wants to warn hikers of the dangers.

Fire chief John Horr Jr. said the warning signs at the parks are there for a reason.

"Be careful. If you insist on coming, walk carefully, don't walk across the falls. It's a dangerous place-- trip hazards, slip hazards," Horr Jr. said.

Horr Jr. told NBC Connecticut it takes multiple agencies and a lot of volunteer manpower to execute a successful rescue.

"It takes us thirty to forty-five people to take one person out of the falls. It takes crew of people at the base of falls, into the falls about six people and then it takes 12 to 18 people to carry out because there's a lot of steps, a lot of vertical rise, it's a long way out," Horr Jr. said.

Making rescues in tricky locations is dangerous for first responders too. Over the years, they've developed a specific rescue protocol, in order to get to victims as fast as possible and get responders to safety.

With water temperatures still only in the 50’s, firefighters wore special ice suits over the weekend.

“With the liner, keeps them safe, warm and dry, glove and boots so it keeps their feet safe," Horr Jr. said.

The costs associated with rescues could be $5,000 at minimum, but likely even higher if ambulance charges are included.

The best advice from the fire chief said was to use the buddy system, have good footwear and make sure cell phones are charged in case of emergency.