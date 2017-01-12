Reservoir Water Levels in Waterbury Exceed 50 Percent

For the first time in more than two months, reservoir water levels in Waterbury have reached above 50 percent.

"Very good," Waterbury resident Magret Mastropietro said.

Mastropietro said she is happy to see the new reservoir water levels posted on the city of Waterbury's website.

"Great, that's good news,” she said.

Since the statewide drought, the city has put in place a mandatory water conversation order for all residents. That means no outdoor use of water, no excessive use of water and of course no wasting water.

Restaurants aren't even supposed to serve water unless you ask for it.

"I conserve water. I wash my hands and shut it off. I don't waste any water," Waterbury resident Bill Kaytis said.

Last month, water levels hovered around 47 percent, which meant only 177 days of usable water, but now with a nearly 10 percent increase, usable water been stretched to 30 days.

"We need a lot more," Kaytis said.

Water authorities said if water levels do reach more than 50 percent, like they are now, the city is not necessarily in the clear.

"With the mandatory water restrictions they remain in place until we are above 50 percent for a month’s time," Superintendent of Water, Donald Carver, said.

For now, neighbors said any water level increase during a drought is still a nice drop in the bucket.

"Very good, I’m glad,” Mastropietro said.

According to water officials, the reservoirs not only have to stay about 50 percent for 30 days, but there also must be substantial rainfall in that time period.

Only then could officials consider lifting the water conservation mandate.