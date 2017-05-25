Retired West Hartford Police Dog Dies

K9 Reign, a retired West Hartford police dog, has died and the officers he worked with paid their respects in the hours before he was put to sleep on Wednesday night.

Reign was 14 years old and suffered from a severe degenerative back issue, according to police.

On Wednesday, police said they picked Reign up at his residence in a fully marked K9 cruiser and he was clearly aware of being in a cruiser again as he was driven by the police station and the nearly 30 officers who stood at attention to pay their final respects.

Reign was euthanized Wednesday evening.

“It is with deep regret that the WHPD announces the passing of retired police K9 Reign,” police said in a news release.

Reign joined the police department in 2006 and retired in 2012, but made frequent visits to the police station.

Throughout his six-year career, Reign and Officer Rosario Savastra were a successful team and located burglary suspects in buildings, including one person who was hiding inside the ceiling of the Colt Building in Hartford, police said.

Together, they made several drug finds, including finding several bundles of heroin hidden inside a vehicle.

“K9 Reign was a one of a kind K9 who knew when it was time to work and when it was time to play. After retiring in 2012, K9 took on the responsibility of protecting family and home time. As expected, Reign has also fulfilled this duty with distinction,” a statement from West Hartford Police said.



