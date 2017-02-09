Woman Charged in Connection With Fatal Bristol Motorcycle Crash

One Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Bristol

A 20-year-old Southington woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Bristol in November.

Police said Crystaly Acevedo, of Southington, was driving an SUV, traveling west on Farmington Avenue on Nov. 27, and turned left onto Route 229, colliding with 34-year-old Corey Cuvelier, of Bristol, who was on a motorcycle.

Lifestar was called to transport Cuvelier, but he died before he was transported, officials said. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

Acevedo was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

(Published Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016)

She was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and failure to grant right of way while making a left turn.

She was released on a non-surety bond and is due in Bristol Superior Court on Feb. 21.