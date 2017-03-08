Road Closures in Thomaston as 'Super Load' Moves Through

The first of six “super loads” are expected to move through Thomaston Wednesday, and drivers in the area are warned there may be heavy delays.

The oversize load is a 200-foot long trailer weighting between 500 to 750 tons. It will be accompanied by a Connecticut State Police escort and will move no faster than four miles per hour.

Closures and delays will start around 6 p.m. The load is expected to travel on Route 254 (Northfield Road) south to South Main Street, to Route 6 (Watertown Road) into Watertown. No traffic will be allowed across bridges on this route as crews put special equipment in place to support the load.

Route 254 will be closed at Walnut Hill Road to South Main Street and detours will be set up. Route 6 will be closed at Route 109 to Buckingham Street.

South Main Street will remain open but drivers should expect heavy delays.