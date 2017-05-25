Road Construction Suspended Over Holiday Weekend Travel

All regular construction-related activity on Connecticut state roads and highways will be suspended for the long holiday weekend, according to the governor’s office.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said work will be suspended from 6 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Tuesday to accommodate travelers during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend.

“Memorial Day has traditionally been the unofficial start of summer and one of the busiest travel days of the year, and we do not want our state’s residents to worry about any additional delays because of roadwork this weekend,” Malloy said in a statement. “Connecticut has many great places to visit this summer season, and I encourage all of our citizens to plan ahead and drive safely.”

Only emergency nature will be performed, he said.